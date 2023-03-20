FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of FREYR Battery worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FREY opened at $7.28 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

FREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

