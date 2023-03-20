Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Editas Medicine worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,753.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,460 shares of company stock worth $89,105. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

