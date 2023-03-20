OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

