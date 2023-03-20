Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 8,455 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 1,177.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 374,054 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MLKN stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

