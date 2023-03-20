OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.