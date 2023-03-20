OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.91 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

