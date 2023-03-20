Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

