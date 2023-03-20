Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of TT stock opened at $177.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.