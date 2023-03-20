OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
SYLD opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile
The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
