OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMPT opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.