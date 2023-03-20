OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 548 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

