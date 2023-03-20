Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,088 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

