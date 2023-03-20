Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $119.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

