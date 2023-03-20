Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $203.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $202.40 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

