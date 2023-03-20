Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DUK stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

