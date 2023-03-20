Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 9,642 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

