Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

