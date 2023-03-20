Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 375.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $506.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

