Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 514 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

