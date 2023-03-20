Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

