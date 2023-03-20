Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 427 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of XOM opened at $99.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $119.63.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
