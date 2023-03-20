Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.