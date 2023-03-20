Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $374.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
