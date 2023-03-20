OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 5,770 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.