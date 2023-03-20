OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

IOO stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

