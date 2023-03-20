OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 10,019 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for about 1.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 206.2% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

