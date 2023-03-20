109,885 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. First Merchants accounts for about 1.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 15.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.