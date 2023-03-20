OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 213,516 iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 213,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,771,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of LQDI opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

