Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 33.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $219.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.57. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.