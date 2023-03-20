Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000.

NXTE stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

