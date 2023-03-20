Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 310,147 shares of company stock valued at $58,743,929 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $206.88 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $209.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.