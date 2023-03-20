Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,085 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.