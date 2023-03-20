Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

