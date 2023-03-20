Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $199.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

