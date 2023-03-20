Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.