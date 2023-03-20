Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $4,120,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

