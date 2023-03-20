Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

TPIC opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

