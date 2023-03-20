Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,747,894 shares of company stock valued at $599,705,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

