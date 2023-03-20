Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,078 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

