Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 14,121 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on NGVC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.3 %
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
