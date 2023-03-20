Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXN. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

MAXN opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

