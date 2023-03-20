Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

