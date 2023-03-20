Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,042,476 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $97.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

