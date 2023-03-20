Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $508,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

