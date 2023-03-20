9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849,246 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

NMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

