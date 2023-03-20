Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

KRC stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

