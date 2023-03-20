Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

