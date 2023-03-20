Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wolfspeed accounts for 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.