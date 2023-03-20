Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.81 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.