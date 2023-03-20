Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $508.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

